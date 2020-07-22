Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gretna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
New Gretna
621 AMELIA Street
621 Amelia Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Cute Shotgun Single Family Home on Amelia Street in Old Gretna, home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, fenced yard with a covered carport.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
2423 Whitney Place
2423 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
756 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY! OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING AREA! JUST RENOVATED, NEW KITCHEN, FLOORS, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. CONDO FEE COVERS POOL, LANDSCAPING, 2 ELEVATORS, WATER, ELECTRICITY, BUILDING INSURANCES, A/C REPAIRS, NIGHT SECURITY GUARD.
Results within 1 mile of Gretna
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
19 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
446 FAIRMONT Street
446 Fairmont Street, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Nice sized one bedroom in very quiet settled area. Hardwood floors, central air and heat and off street parking. NO VOUCHERS NOT PETS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
519 WILKINSON Street
519 Wilkinson Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
885 sqft
Dating back to 1844, The Historic Annex of Jackson Brewery Welcomes You Home. Total Renovation in 2017, this Third Floor One Bedroom, One Bath features Hardwood Floors, Quartz & Marble Kitchen, Chandelier Entry/Security with Local Art and Elevator.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2844 MAGAZINE Street
2844 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
870 sqft
Airy 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment located above popular retail shop on trendy Magazine Street. Large, open living space with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, ample closet space, and gorgeous courtyard. Bedroom features skylights and wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JULIA Street
450 Julia St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1142 sqft
This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JOHN CHURCHILL CHASE Street
450 John Churchill Chase Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
SPACIOUS Warehouse District unit boasts 1,332 SF with a LARGE living room, 2 Bed/2 Bath (floor plan yields privacy for both), WOOD floors. Well-appointed open kitchen with bar, granite counters, & stainless appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES $150 Flat Rate in addition to $1750. Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & large unit w/ access to private balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1107 S PETERS Street
1107 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
2032 CAMP Street
2032 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE. WIDE WOOD PLANKED FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS, FULL BATH DOWN & UP TOO! REAR YARD SPACE FOR RELAXING IN THE EVENINGS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
923 CONSTANCE Street
923 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
826 sqft
Fab Warehouse Apt in St Joe Lofts! Beautifully renovated in the Heart of the Arts/Warehouse District.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gretna, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gretna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

