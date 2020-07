Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed lobby

Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience!



Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer & dryer included, over-sized garden tubs, spacious closets and so much more. Legacy residents can take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, kitchen grilling pavilion, outdoor fireplace with seating, impressive 24-Hour fitness center, billiards room and an exceptional clubhouse all surrounded by lush landscaping. In addition to our amenities, Legacy vows to provide the best customer service to our residents as possible.



These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in a prime area of Gonzales and minutes away from interstate access, amazing shopping and restaurants, and many major employers.



