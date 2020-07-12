16 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
12 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
42172 Brandy Ave.
42172 Brandy Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
42172 Brandy Ave. Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom House in Ascension - Directions: Airline Hwy to Weber City (left), right on Naquin Subdivision: FRANCOIS POINT 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,575 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,600.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
42515 Pebblestone Ave
42515 Pebblestone Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
Beautiful home waiting for you in Ascension Parish - Property Id: 309429 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home with freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, and updated fixtures throughout the house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam lot#95
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
- Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep. walk in pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
38528 LA HWY 74
38528 Highway 74, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1231 sqft
Looking for a tenant! Great 3 BR 2 BA home conveniently located on Hwy 74 right past Babin Rd. There is covered parking, and a back porch with a nice sized back yard! New AC. Home did not flood in 2016.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17209 Rue Le Norde
17209 Rue Le Norde, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful Home in Prairieville! - This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home is perfectly located at the end of a cul-de-sac with direct access to pond and trail. Open concept floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39327 Ironwood Ave.
39327 Ironwood Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Ironwood Estates - Beautiful new home located in upcoming Ironwood Estates off Hwy 42. Beautiful wood floors as you enter the front door - immaculate living area, gourmet kitchen and breakfast area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gonzales, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gonzales apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

