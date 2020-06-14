Apartment List
/
LA
/
gardere
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Gardere, LA with garage

Gardere apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
1484 Lila St
1484 Lila St, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1234 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.
Results within 1 mile of Gardere

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
9329 Boone Ave.
9329 Boone Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
9329 Boone Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom House off Staring Lane! - Directions: Staring between Highland and Perkins turn to Boone Drive/Santa Rosa subdivision, house on left. Subdivision: Santa Rosa 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,611 SQ.FT.
Results within 5 miles of Gardere
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
10767 Bird Song Dr.
10767 Bird Song Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2398 sqft
3 Bedroom House Located in The Preserve at Harveston Available Now - Directions: From Bluebonnet go past Burbank; behind Fairhill and Springlake; entrance on the left.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1262 E. Stanwick Place
1262 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2911 sqft
1262 E. Stanwick - This home is located off of Bluebonnet. It has a separate living room, dining room, and den. It has a double garage with storage. The living room has a f/p with lots of built-ins and is open to the formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
152 S. Foster Dr. #11
152 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
1 Unit Available
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2277 Edinburgh Avenue
2277 Edinburgh Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Built in 1965 Three bedrooms and two baths it also has a large game room across the rear of the home with huge oaks shading the front and backyard. Game/Pool room has new insulated windows.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gardere, LA

Gardere apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Gardere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGardere 3 BedroomsGardere Accessible ApartmentsGardere Apartments with Balcony
Gardere Apartments with GarageGardere Apartments with GymGardere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGardere Apartments with Parking
Gardere Apartments with PoolGardere Apartments with Washer-DryerGardere Dog Friendly ApartmentsGardere Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University