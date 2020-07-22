808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated

Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets. Comes with washer and dryer as well as a refrigerator. Unit has been updated. Call today these units will not last.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



