Gardere, LA
808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A

808 Meadow Bend Drive · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets. Comes with washer and dryer as well as a refrigerator. Unit has been updated. Call today these units will not last.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have any available units?
808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardere.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A offer parking?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have a pool?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Dr. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
