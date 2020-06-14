Apartment List
67 Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Elmwood Business District
28 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1322 Arabella Street
1322 Arabella Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom/3 bath lower apartment located in great safe uptown neighborhood. Located right next to Langensteins Grocery store. Walking distance to St. Charles Street Car Line, Whole Foods and Audubon Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
12 Oaklawn Dr
12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2135 Robert St
2135 Robert Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Traditional uptown living close to Universities and Freret Street. Spacious two bedroom, one bath. Has living room and kitchen with all new appliances. Ground floor unit with fenced yard and some parking available. High ceilings and wood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Freret
1 Unit Available
6 Marlborough Gate Pl
6 Marlborough Gate Place, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Stunning renovation of this 4 plex one block from trendy Freret St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1830 S Jeff Davis
1830 S Jefferson Davis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful single family home in the Broadmoor area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with wood floors, tile kitchen & bath, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, newer appliances, washer & dryer included. Nice screened front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8406 Hickory
8406 Hickory Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful renovation in booming West Carrollton! 2 bedroom, 1 bath(Independent bedrooms)- all kitchen appliances including washer & dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4209 S PRIEUR Street
4209 South Prieur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Newly renovated two-story rental in conveniently located, up and coming Broadmoor neighborhood! There's room for up to four bedrooms in this enormous apartment and it's set up in a way that is conducive to roommates wanting two separate living

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milan
1 Unit Available
2112 Milan St.
2112 Milan Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1100 sqft
2112 Milan Street., New Orleans, LA. 70115 - Beautiful & Large shotgun apartment, central kitchen, wood floors, rear bedroom, nice bathroom, interior laundry room w/ washer & dryer connections- Nice apartment! Fresh paint.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Bank Division
1 Unit Available
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marleyville - Fontainbleau
1 Unit Available
8007 PANOLA Street
8007 Panola Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1500 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in a grand, newly remodeled two-story building in East Carrollton. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, an open living room space and loads of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4237 FONTAINEBLEAU Drive #A
4237 Fontainebleau Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
Beautifully renovated, 2-bedroom/1-bath apartment in historic Fontainebleau home. Newly refinished wood floors, ample natural light, new kitchen cabinets. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6219 West End Blvd
6219 West End Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
A lovely unit right on West End Blvd in a convenient neighborhood with off-street parking!! Features include hardwood floors, beautiful fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, a nice front porch, and a great color scheme! Ceramic tile throughout the
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elmwood, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

