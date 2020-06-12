/
2 bedroom apartments
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Clearview-Transcontinental
6 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Harvard Estates
7 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1334 Helios Ave
1334 Helios Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Bucktown House for rent - Property Id: 293708 Bucktown house for rent! $1300 a month. Utilities not included except water. No yard. Block away from the levee, dog park and bonnabel boat launch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2135 Robert St
2135 Robert Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Traditional uptown living close to Universities and Freret Street. Spacious two bedroom, one bath. Has living room and kitchen with all new appliances. Ground floor unit with fenced yard and some parking available. High ceilings and wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1830 S Jeff Davis
1830 S Jefferson Davis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful single family home in the Broadmoor area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with wood floors, tile kitchen & bath, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, newer appliances, washer & dryer included. Nice screened front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beverly Garden
1 Unit Available
736 BEVERLY GARDEN Drive #upper
736 Beverly Gardens Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Pets allowed with additional fee on case by case basis. Second floor unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8406 Hickory
8406 Hickory Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful renovation in booming West Carrollton! 2 bedroom, 1 bath(Independent bedrooms)- all kitchen appliances including washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2030 S SALCEDO Street
2030 South Salcedo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Newly renovated, 2-bedroom/1-bath apartment in historic Fontainebleau home. Newly refinished floors, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Shared washer and dryer (NOT coin-op) and water is included with rent.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4237 FONTAINEBLEAU Drive #A
4237 Fontainebleau Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
Beautifully renovated, 2-bedroom/1-bath apartment in historic Fontainebleau home. Newly refinished wood floors, ample natural light, new kitchen cabinets. Washer and dryer in unit.
