2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Elmwood Business District
25 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
832 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gert Town
15 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
5922 PITT Street
5922 Pitt Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5922 PITT Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Elmwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Tulane - Gravier
144 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
French Quarter
28 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Mid-City
62 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Central Business District
290 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
3 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez #B
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated - Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dillard
1 Unit Available
4320 Pauger St.
4320 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
4320 PAUGER Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70122 - Cute 2 bedroom/2 bath in the heart of the city. Comes furnished or unfurnished for the same price. For more details or to view contact agent Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021.
