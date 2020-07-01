Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Eden Isle, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 RAMPAGE Loop
117 Rampage Loop, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2050 sqft
WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS BEST!! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master bedroom has beautiful view of the water. Updated kitchen with granite counters & sunny breakfast area. Den with soaring ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1580 HARBOR Drive #225
1580 Harbor Dr, Eden Isle, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
594 sqft
It's Nifty and Thrifty. This condo is great for waterfront living with 4 pools, gym, elevator and breathtaking sunsets on your private balcony. Includes, cable, water, trash pick-up, washer and dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Isle
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$847
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Isle
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
$855
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
219 Goldenwood Dr
219 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2015 sqft
This is a very nice home located in Willow Wood Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, approximately 2015 square feet. It features large ceramic tile in living room and kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 D'EVEREAUX Drive
117 D'evereux Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Understated elegance is evident throughout this custom built home located on an estate size lot. Hard surface floors throughout make for easy maintenance. Flowing floor plan is great for entertaining large or small groups of family and friends.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
640 9TH Street
640 9th St, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Great rental with lots of bang for your buck!! Den with soaring ceiling and stone fireplace. Large shaded back yard, fenced with deck. Garage converted with full bath and large room-ideal for a 4th bedroom, game room or mother-in law suite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
119 ANTHONY Drive
119 Anthony Dr, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1848 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes to I-12 and located right off of Front Street. Granite and Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1005 CAITLIN Court
1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2278 sqft
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place.

1 of 22

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
450 MAYERS Trace
450 Mayers Trce, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2244 sqft
Stunning Acadian Home in The Woods Subdivision.Crown molding throughout & wood finishings on all door frames and windows.Large kitchen with plentiful counter space, and stainless steel appliances that stay.
Results within 10 miles of Eden Isle
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
115 SPRUCE Circle
115 Spruce Cir, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1966 sqft
Located on a quiet cul de sac this lovely home is situated on a nicely treed lot. Entering through the leaded glass front door brings you to the foyer. To the right is a living/dining combo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
507 FIFTH Street
507 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3BDR/2BATH HOME FOR LEASE IN PEARL RIVER WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-59,I-10, and I-12. SPACIOUS DEN FEATURES ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
136 KELLY Drive
136 Kelly Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1634 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT HOME FOR LEASE IN NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD* GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN * UPDATED KITCHEN* MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER, 2 CLOSETS, AND A GARDEN TUB* LARGE COVERED PATIO IN REAR* 2 CAR GARAGE* VERY NICE HOME IN VERY GOOD CONDITION* NO PETS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eden Isle, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eden Isle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

