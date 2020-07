15714 Riverdale Ave. East

Amenities

- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided. First floor has living room, breakfast area, kitchen, bedroom, and full bathroom. Second floor has one bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced in small courtyard.



PLEASE CONTACT TERRI PURPERA WITH REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-445-7130 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.



