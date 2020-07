Amenities

Great location in high traffic area on Highway 90 with easy access to I-310 & I-10. Unit is currently vacant with 4,204 square feet with 14 feet ceiling height & stained concrete flooring. There's 592 square feet of warehouse space in the rear with a loading door for deliveries. Great space for all business opportunities. Lease payment is first year and lease amount is graduated over a 3 year term. Don't miss out! Make your appointment today!