Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cc payments e-payments online portal playground smoke-free community yoga

Set under tall sprawling pines in beautiful Denham Springs, LA, Springs at Juban Crossing is your destination for Louisiana relaxation. Our garden-style community offers Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent near I-12. Each home offers an optional attached or detached garage, so you can protect your car from heat or inclement weather. Plus, our homes are outfitted with designer-inspired kitchens with select homes featuring contemporary stainless-steel appliances and sparkling granite countertops. Each of our homes also includes a spacious island breakfast bar, which offers extra counter space and a cozy spot for a quick meal. In addition to our premier in-home amenities, our community boasts a resort swimming pool where you can lounge away the summer. Plus, you can always visit our on-site management in the clubhouse front office. Stop in for a chat, pick up held packages, and grab a free cup of coffee. Savor fine Southern living at Springs at Juban Crossing.