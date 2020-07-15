Parc at Denham Springs

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300
Move-in Fees: $60 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breeds restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet