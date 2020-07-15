All apartments in Denham Springs
Find more places like Parc at Denham Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denham Springs, LA
/
Parc at Denham Springs
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:09 AM

Parc at Denham Springs

31050 LA Highway 16 · (225) 664-6944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denham Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31050 LA Highway 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Denham Springs.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
Live in style at one of our luxury residences
Parc at Denham Springs is a Brand New community offering:

- A sparkling pool at the clubhouse
- Reserved covered parking
- Spacious floorplans with lots of amenities
- Easy access to major highways
- Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, laundry, and bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300
Move-in Fees: $60 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breeds restrictions apply.
Parking Details: false.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc at Denham Springs have any available units?
Parc at Denham Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denham Springs, LA.
What amenities does Parc at Denham Springs have?
Some of Parc at Denham Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Denham Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Denham Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Denham Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Denham Springs is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Denham Springs offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Denham Springs offers parking.
Does Parc at Denham Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc at Denham Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Denham Springs have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Denham Springs has a pool.
Does Parc at Denham Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Parc at Denham Springs has accessible units.
Does Parc at Denham Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Parc at Denham Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parc at Denham Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, Parc at Denham Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Parc at Denham Springs?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726

Similar Pages

Denham Springs 1 BedroomsDenham Springs 2 Bedrooms
Denham Springs 3 BedroomsDenham Springs Cheap Places
Denham Springs Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LACovington, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity