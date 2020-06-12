/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1076 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
42 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
24 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
2617 Kelli Drive #2
2617 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1022 sqft
PICTURES ARE AT WWW.KEYSTONE225.COM. Come see this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo in Denham Springs that did NOT flood! This home is available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Denham Springs
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
Results within 5 miles of Denham Springs
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
O'Neal
48 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1119 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
4384 Stumberg Lane
4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1186 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital.
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
12020 Florida Blvd
12020 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
749 sqft
Great Rental Units Available at Summer Grove Condominiums At Sherwood Forest. 2 Br 1 BAth. Studio and 1 Br Kitchenettes in construction ready for spring/summer/fall 2014 and 2015 apply online
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
12528 ROBBIE AVE
12528 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Nice clean 2 bedroom 1 bath half of duplex for rent. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided, washer and dryer hookup, Covered patio, 2 car off street parking.
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.
1 Unit Available
13424 Lonnie Wascom Dr Lot 2B
13424 Lonnie Wascom Road, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Duplex located off Walker North Rd., seconds away from Levi Milton Elementary.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
Results within 10 miles of Denham Springs
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
