Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Country living at it's best! Enjoy this precious 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a spacious 1-acre lot - complete with a 25x25 workshop! The large kitchen is designed for great cooking and warm family gatherings. What better way to relax than to watch the sunset from a beautiful wrap-around porch!

Country living at it's best! Enjoy this precious 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a spacious 1-acre lot - complete with a 25x25 workshop! The large kitchen is designed for great cooking and warm family gatherings. What better way to relax than to watch the sunset from a beautiful wrap-around porch!