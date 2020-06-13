Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Finding an apartment in Bossier City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Glen St
4014 Glen Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1155 sqft
Beautiful Home in Shady Grove!! - Come look at this Beautiful home! Off of Barksdale Blvd! (RLNE5685800)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Meadow Creek Drive
51 Meadow Creek Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
- This is a super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Bossier! Close to Airline Dr and i220. This home has a fireplace, one car garage, and a big master bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5311 Barberry Lane
5311 Barberry Ln, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1586 sqft
5311 Barberry Lane Available 07/01/20 SOUTH BOSSIER RENTAL - Beautiful well maintained home in the newer section of Golden Meadows. Wonderful open kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances remaining for tenant's use.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3226 Schuler
3226 Schuler Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1584 sqft
Cute Home in South Bossier.... - 2 Bedroom*1.5 Bathroom*Large Den*Screened Patio*Fully Fenced*Pet Friendly*Bellaire Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School* Close to Barksdale Air Force Base, Shopping and Dining*.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
623 Yarborough St.
623 Yarborough Street, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$670
Very Nice House Available For Rent Now - Available for rent now. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Fenced in back yard. Very clean and neat. 12 month lease - $670. Security Deposit - $350. Application Fee - $35. Pet Deposit - $500.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ella Circle
1215 Ella Circle, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bossier City, LA

Finding an apartment in Bossier City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

