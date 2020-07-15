AL
/
LA
/
bossier city
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:23 PM

10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
12 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
3 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58 AM
7 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Results within 10 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
2 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Rent Report
Bossier City

July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bossier City rents increased moderately over the past month

Bossier City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $778 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bossier City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City 3 BedroomsBossier City Apartments with BalconiesBossier City Apartments with GaragesBossier City Apartments with GymsBossier City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBossier City Apartments with ParkingBossier City Apartments with PoolsBossier City Apartments with Washer-DryersBossier City Cheap PlacesBossier City Dog Friendly ApartmentsBossier City Furnished ApartmentsBossier City Luxury PlacesBossier City Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Shreveport, LAMarshall, TXAtlanta, TXHaughton, LARed Chute, LA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bossier Parish Community College