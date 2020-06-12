Apartment List
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2224 Brownlee
2224 Brownlee Road, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2700 sqft
North Bossier - Large home. Open foor plan. Gorgeous updated kitchen. Large shed with electric in backyard. Huge lot! (RLNE5835251)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Belmont
2514 Belmont Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1511 sqft
- (RLNE5829241)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4014 Glen St
4014 Glen Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1155 sqft
Beautiful Home in Shady Grove!! - Come look at this Beautiful home! Off of Barksdale Blvd! (RLNE5685800)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3260 Murphy St.
3260 Murphy Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1545 sqft
3260 Murphy St. Available 07/01/20 Close to Barksdale AFB - (RLNE4953032)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 Lantana
5316 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
5316 Lantana Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN SOUTH BOSSIER - Located in Golden Meadows in South Bossier. Three bedrooms and two baths. Two car garage. 1447 Square feet. In one of the best school districts in Louisiana.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2631 Brown St
2631 Brown Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
2631 Brown St Available 07/15/20 Charming Home on Corner Lot - Charming Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on Huge Corner Lot..Extra Parking..Outdoor Kitchen...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Kingsford Place
3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ella Circle
1215 Ella Circle, Bossier City, LA
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2319 Northside Drive - 1
2319 Northside Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
$1200 per month $800.00 deposit - $200 per pet under 40 lbs. no agressive breeds. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located off Benton Road, near all amenities. Two car garage with extra parking on slab.

June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bossier City rents declined significantly over the past month

Bossier City rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bossier City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $903 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Bossier City.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

