5416 Hollyhock Lane

** This a wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Golden Meadows! Great South Bossier Schools and close to BAFB.

Vaulted ceiling with cedar beams, new crown molding, lovely chair rails, fresh paint, wonderful oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout! Beautiful new ceramic and mosaic tile in entry way and both bathrooms.

This home features new stainless steel appliances through out the updated kitchen. Nice flooring throughout the entire home.

Generous sized rooms and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled!

The backyard is fully fenced with a cedar fence and a nice storage building.

Pets subject to Owner approval with a minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250. (If applicable)

Call the office to schedule an appointment to see this home. Check out our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com to view all of our available listings and submit an application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.