Bossier City, LA
5416 Hollyhock Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:50 PM

5416 Hollyhock Lane

5416 Hollyhock Lane · No Longer Available
Bossier City
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5416 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA 71112

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** This a wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Golden Meadows! Great South Bossier Schools and close to BAFB.
Vaulted ceiling with cedar beams, new crown molding, lovely chair rails, fresh paint, wonderful oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout! Beautiful new ceramic and mosaic tile in entry way and both bathrooms.
This home features new stainless steel appliances through out the updated kitchen. Nice flooring throughout the entire home.
Generous sized rooms and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled!
The backyard is fully fenced with a cedar fence and a nice storage building.
Pets subject to Owner approval with a minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250. (If applicable)
Call the office to schedule an appointment to see this home. Check out our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com to view all of our available listings and submit an application.

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111
318-219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/8/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have any available units?
5416 Hollyhock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bossier City, LA.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
Is 5416 Hollyhock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Hollyhock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Hollyhock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Hollyhock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane offer parking?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have a pool?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have accessible units?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 Hollyhock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 Hollyhock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
