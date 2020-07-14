All apartments in Nicholasville
Greyson on 27
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Greyson on 27

104 Connell Drive · (859) 328-6987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102E303 · Avail. Aug 22

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500H201 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 500H301 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 200B204 · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greyson on 27.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
internet access
playground
putting green
roommate matching
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for. The stunning one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes will sit on 33 acres of rolling landscape in the heart of Kentucky. The Marshall-Bryan house (later known as Bryan’s Fairview Farm) was established in 1853 and will be refurbished into a multipurpose Clubhouse—including the leasing office, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, salt water pool and outdoor terrace. Expanding upon the historical presence, Greyson on 27 is positioned on the highpoint in Jessamine County—once a Union lookout post during the Civil War.
Located on Lexington Road and US-27, Greyson is just 1o minutes south of Lexington and conveniently placed for ease of access to high end shopping, fine dining, and well-respected employers. Once you call Greyson on 27

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lbs full grown
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open Lot, Attached or detached Garage: Included in Lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greyson on 27 have any available units?
Greyson on 27 has 19 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greyson on 27 have?
Some of Greyson on 27's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greyson on 27 currently offering any rent specials?
Greyson on 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greyson on 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, Greyson on 27 is pet friendly.
Does Greyson on 27 offer parking?
Yes, Greyson on 27 offers parking.
Does Greyson on 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greyson on 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greyson on 27 have a pool?
Yes, Greyson on 27 has a pool.
Does Greyson on 27 have accessible units?
Yes, Greyson on 27 has accessible units.
Does Greyson on 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greyson on 27 has units with dishwashers.
Does Greyson on 27 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greyson on 27 has units with air conditioning.
