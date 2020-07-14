Greyson on 27

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lbs full grown
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open Lot, Attached or detached Garage: Included in Lease. Covered lot.