Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for. The stunning one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes will sit on 33 acres of rolling landscape in the heart of Kentucky. The Marshall-Bryan house (later known as Bryan’s Fairview Farm) was established in 1853 and will be refurbished into a multipurpose Clubhouse—including the leasing office, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, salt water pool and outdoor terrace. Expanding upon the historical presence, Greyson on 27 is positioned on the highpoint in Jessamine County—once a Union lookout post during the Civil War.

Located on Lexington Road and US-27, Greyson is just 1o minutes south of Lexington and conveniently placed for ease of access to high end shopping, fine dining, and well-respected employers. Once you call Greyson on 27