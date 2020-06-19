100 Grinder Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d4f202031 ----
2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All electric. No Pets Allowed. This is a NO SMOKING home. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.
Type: Townhome
Security Deposit: One Months Rent
Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
Laundry: Hookups
Heat: Electric
Basement: No
Utilities: Tenants are responsible to pay ALL of the utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, and Garbage.
Pets and policy: NO PETS ALLOWED
Fenced Yard: NO
Mowing: Tenants are NOT responsible for any yard maintenance or mowing.
Schools: Please confirm all school districts with your local school board.