Nicholasville, KY
100 Grinder Ct
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:51 PM

100 Grinder Ct

100 Grinder Court · (859) 309-7155
Location

100 Grinder Court, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d4f202031 ----
2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All electric. No Pets Allowed. This is a NO SMOKING home. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

Type: Townhome

Security Deposit: One Months Rent

Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

Laundry: Hookups

Heat: Electric

Basement: No

Utilities: Tenants are responsible to pay ALL of the utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, and Garbage.

Pets and policy: NO PETS ALLOWED

Fenced Yard: NO

Mowing: Tenants are NOT responsible for any yard maintenance or mowing.

Schools: Please confirm all school districts with your local school board.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Grinder Ct have any available units?
100 Grinder Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nicholasville, KY.
What amenities does 100 Grinder Ct have?
Some of 100 Grinder Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Grinder Ct currently offering any rent specials?
100 Grinder Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Grinder Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Grinder Ct is pet friendly.
Does 100 Grinder Ct offer parking?
No, 100 Grinder Ct does not offer parking.
Does 100 Grinder Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Grinder Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Grinder Ct have a pool?
No, 100 Grinder Ct does not have a pool.
Does 100 Grinder Ct have accessible units?
No, 100 Grinder Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Grinder Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Grinder Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Grinder Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Grinder Ct has units with air conditioning.
