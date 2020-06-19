100 Grinder Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d4f202031 ----

2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All electric. No Pets Allowed. This is a NO SMOKING home. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



Type: Townhome



Security Deposit: One Months Rent



Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave



Laundry: Hookups



Heat: Electric



Basement: No



Utilities: Tenants are responsible to pay ALL of the utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, and Garbage.



Pets and policy: NO PETS ALLOWED



Fenced Yard: NO



Mowing: Tenants are NOT responsible for any yard maintenance or mowing.



Schools: Please confirm all school districts with your local school board.