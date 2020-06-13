117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport, KY
Newport is home to the World Peace Bell, which was once the world's largest swinging bell, but lost that title in 2006. The peal of this 12-foot wide bell can be heard for about 25 miles, but don't fret about it keeping you up at night, as it's only rung on special occasions.
Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities. See more
Finding an apartment in Newport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.