Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport, KY

Finding an apartment in Newport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Newport
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 705
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
NEW Downtown Listing for May! Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Cincinnati's Central Business District! Schedule your tour today! · New appliances · Tall ceilings · Amazing lighting! · Historic charm · In-unit washer and dryer 126 E 6th Street |
Results within 5 miles of Newport
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Auburn
29 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oakley
9 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dayton
123 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
City Guide for Newport, KY

Newport is home to the World Peace Bell, which was once the world's largest swinging bell, but lost that title in 2006. The peal of this 12-foot wide bell can be heard for about 25 miles, but don't fret about it keeping you up at night, as it's only rung on special occasions.

Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newport, KY

Finding an apartment in Newport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

