/
/
mercer county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Mercer County, KY📍
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
724 Parkway Avenue
724 Parkway Ave, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Single-story duplex 2bd/1ba in the Parks Property duplexes now available for rent. Unit is exceptionally clean with carpeted floors, refrigerator with ice maker and stove. Landscaping and lawn work maintained by landlord.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
643 Cane Run Street
643 Cane Run Street, Harrodsburg, KY
1 Bedroom
$475
This one bedroom, one bath top floor apartment has all the charm of Downtown Harrodsburg living! Walk into a spacious living room, kitchen with washer/dryer included, and bedroom with large walk in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Sycamore Court
120 Sycamore Ct, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ready for its next tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with refrigerator and range, dining area and spacious bedrooms. Sorry no pets.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Pigeon
306 Pigeon Ct, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
Newly updated duplex in great location! New paint throughout and vinyl floors in the living room. 1st Floor includes spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dining area, living room, half bath and separate utility room.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer County
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
322 East Main Street - 3
322 East Main Street, Wilmore, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, and 1 bath loft apartment in historical downtown Wilmore! First floor, brand new heat/air, and recently remodeled as well! if needed, we are also able to furnish the apartment for a increased rate.
Results within 10 miles of Mercer County
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Lowell Court
126 Lowell Court, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1426 sqft
126 Lowell Court Available 07/31/20 - (RLNE5873517)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3111 Winning Colors Way
3111 Winning Colors Way, Lawrenceburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 sqft
3111 Winning Colors Way Available 08/03/20 http://www.BurkheadRealtyHoldings.com Email: admin@burkheadrealtyholdings.
1 of 65
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
102 McCowans Ferry Alley
102 Mccowans Ferry Road, Versailles, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
Rare find in Woodford county! So cute you'll want to pinch it's cheeks! Gorgeous cottage with many upscale features normally found in much more expensive homes! Beautiful REAL hardwood flooring, nine foot ceilings, and other nice features.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
925 Altamont Court
925 Altamont Ct, Woodford County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious townhome with large bedrooms, front and back entrance, eat in kitchen, all appliances including a washer/dryer connection.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Edgewood Drive
300 Edgewood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Building under new management! UTILITIES PAID 2bed/1bath 725 recently renovated apartment. Second floor apartment with all utilities paid. Unit is receiving a facelift with new paint, flooring and other updates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mercer County area include Bellarmine University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Lexington, Jeffersonville, Georgetown, and Nicholasville have apartments for rent.