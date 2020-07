Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

We have the condo that you have been looking for. Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath condo. This unit is located in the gorgeous Cobble Stone neighborhood. You will walk into this unit and be welcomed with a large open wrap-around living room. The kitchen flows into the living room with a side area to put you dining table. The kitchen is open enough to still cook and entertain guests or to keep an eye on the family. Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms including a very large master bedroom with a nice deep, big closet. The master has its own bathroom. The master gets plenty of natural sunlight. This unit comes with the washer and dryer units. As well, you have a little office space in the stair well. The other two bedrooms are a nice size. This unit has enough space for the whole family. You will also have a 2 car garage.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2004



Deposits: $1,800.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.