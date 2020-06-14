24 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Georgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
4 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$769
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1965 Drummond Drive
1965 Drummond Dr, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
621 Golfview Drive
621 Golfview Drive, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
621 Golfview Drive Available 08/01/20 Walk to UK - Pre Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Searching everywhere for a home that won't trigger your allergies? Come check out this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath within walking distance to UK's campus.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1320 sqft
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
627 Addison Avenue
627 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
627 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Barbaro - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Students, you'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short walk from campus.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
1877 Dunkirk Dr
1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1939 Bedinger Ct
1939 Bedinger Court, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North Upper Street
1 Unit Available
438 N. Upper Street
438 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
100 yards from Transy campus! Walk to class! Complete renovation in 2016, Victorian home with 6 large bedrooms and two full baths. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Plenty of living space with 2300 s/f.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
467 sqft
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard
121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
376 S Upper
376 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
247 N Broadway
247 North Broadway, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 Maryland Avenue
512 Maryland Ave, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Downtown chic townhome in the heart of the active Jefferson St. corridor. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, huge kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops and three, generous sized en-suite bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
257 S Limestone
257 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
153 N Limestone
153 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
This condo features exposed brick and ductwork, hardwood floors and downtown views! Located within a secure building, new appliances, washer/dryer and parking included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gratz Park
1 Unit Available
207 N Upper
207 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Unique downtown space can be office or residential or a combination of the two-live where you work. Free adjacent parking in private lot. Four rooms plus full bath plus kitchen. Second floor space. All hardwood floors. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2916 Sandersville Road
2916 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Executive Leasing at its finest. This majestic ranch on a finished walk out basement features, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, tile flooring, carpet and wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
535 S Upper Street
535 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You're going to love it! This open floor plan packs a punch with its modern industrial yet chic style of architecture.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
165 Robinson Way
165 Robinson Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
This is your chance to Rent a brand new home in Masterson Station! New Construction! Features include 4 spacious bedroom, wood flooring, tile, stainless appliances, large open living space, separate laundry room and much much more!
City Guide for Georgetown, KY

Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Georgetown, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Georgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

