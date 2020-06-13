Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Elsmere
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
**Open House this Sunday! June 14, 2020, 11:30 - 1:00** Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street.
Results within 10 miles of Elsmere
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,314
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
City GuideElsmere
The city was first settled in 1885 and was called South Erianger. It was renamed in 1896 after Elsmere Avenue, which was located in the hometown of one of its founders!

Elsmere is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky with a population of 8,451. It's a super small town that only covers about 2.5 miles on the map. When you think of Kentucky, you might think of a typical Midwestern place with heaps of cornfields and a city peppered in here and there. Elsmere is probably exactly what you would expect from a small city just outside Cincinnati. It's not a suburb of anywhere, but instead is very much its own little town with its own personality. It's quite close to the Cincinnati airport, which makes it a dream location for anyone who has to travel fairly often and doesn't want to worry about city traffic going to the airport.

Moving to Elsmere

Once you've narrowed down your search for rental housing, make appointments with landlords to see available places. Try to see different places all over the city. It will help give you a sense of what is out there and what the prices are for different apartments. It doesn't really matter what time of year you search for apartments -- you should find the same availability pretty much year-round. When you go to meet your prospective landlord, show up on time and have a friendly attitude. You're in the south now and people care about manners!

What You'll Need

Bring along a folder with all the necessary rental documents so that you can get the application process rolling if you find a place you like. This includes a copy of your ID, bank statements, credit report, pay stubs and anything else you might need. If you have pets, make sure to bring along papers proving they've had their shots and vaccinations! You don't want to have to sweet talk your landlord into allowing Fido into the apartment. Having this stuff ready to go will save you a lot of time in the long run. Oh, and bring your checkbook, too. That way you can write out a deposit check if you see an apartment you love, so you don't miss out on it! Follow these tips and you should have no trouble at all renting an apartment in Elsmere.

If you're looking for an apartment for rent or a home for rent in Elsmere, you have a pretty good chance of finding something great. There are plenty of available units here and a lot of the apartments are rentals! If you end up renting here, you'll probably have some extra money to play with too, because the median rental cost is much lower than the national median. If you're thinking of moving here, start to consider what kind of apartment you want to rent. The more you know about what you're looking for, the easier it will be to find exactly the place you want! Do you want to live in a single-family home or an apartment complex? Do you want a garage? Do you like having a lot of neighbors nearby or do you prefer living in a more private environment? Do you want to be close to the highway or close to a park? Do you like having grocery stores and restaurants nearby? All of these questions will help you figure out exactly where to live and make your search for rental apts much easier.

Neighborhoods in Elsmere

Living in Elsmere is pretty lovely any way you slice it. You won't find too much variation among the different neighborhoods, but here's a little more info about two of the main areas.

Stevenson Road: This part of town is super residential with just a few cute boutiques, like Captured Keepsakes, peppered throughout the streets lined with houses. Most of the real estate is single family homes with a few small apartment complexes.

City Center: This is a more suburban feeling area with quite a few large, single-family homes. It's close to Covered Bridge Park, one of the locals favorite places to visit.

Living in Elsmere

Life in Elsmere is pretty dreamy for anyone who loves the charm of a small town and the convenience of a big city. It's close to the Ohio River, which is awesome for anyone who appreciates a good day of boating or fishing. The city is just directly south of the Kentucky and Ohio border, so whenever you're feeling like a day or night out in the city, you can just hop into nearby Cincinnati! There you have your pick of entertainment options! You can check out the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden or take in a baseball game at the Great American Ball Park.

But if you're not ready to leave Elsmere yet, fear not, there is plenty to do within the city, too. The Covered Bridge Park is a wonderful place to spend a day picnicking or just lounging in the sun. If golf is your thing, head to the Summit Hills Country Club to tee up! If it's dinner time and you're not sure where to go, head up to Route 127 to grab a bite at one of the many local eateries. Steinhaus German Restaurant is an awesome choice, as is Salvadores Pizzeria or Greek to Me! Those are the places that the locals love, but there are plenty of other options around the north side of town as well!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elsmere?
The average rent price for Elsmere rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elsmere?
Some of the colleges located in the Elsmere area include Georgetown College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elsmere?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elsmere from include Cincinnati, Middletown, Mason, Fairfield, and Hamilton.

