105 Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY📍
Elsmere is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky with a population of 8,451. It's a super small town that only covers about 2.5 miles on the map. When you think of Kentucky, you might think of a typical Midwestern place with heaps of cornfields and a city peppered in here and there. Elsmere is probably exactly what you would expect from a small city just outside Cincinnati. It's not a suburb of anywhere, but instead is very much its own little town with its own personality. It's quite close to the Cincinnati airport, which makes it a dream location for anyone who has to travel fairly often and doesn't want to worry about city traffic going to the airport.
Once you've narrowed down your search for rental housing, make appointments with landlords to see available places. Try to see different places all over the city. It will help give you a sense of what is out there and what the prices are for different apartments. It doesn't really matter what time of year you search for apartments -- you should find the same availability pretty much year-round. When you go to meet your prospective landlord, show up on time and have a friendly attitude. You're in the south now and people care about manners!
What You'll Need
Bring along a folder with all the necessary rental documents so that you can get the application process rolling if you find a place you like. This includes a copy of your ID, bank statements, credit report, pay stubs and anything else you might need. If you have pets, make sure to bring along papers proving they've had their shots and vaccinations! You don't want to have to sweet talk your landlord into allowing Fido into the apartment. Having this stuff ready to go will save you a lot of time in the long run. Oh, and bring your checkbook, too. That way you can write out a deposit check if you see an apartment you love, so you don't miss out on it! Follow these tips and you should have no trouble at all renting an apartment in Elsmere.
If you're looking for an apartment for rent or a home for rent in Elsmere, you have a pretty good chance of finding something great. There are plenty of available units here and a lot of the apartments are rentals! If you end up renting here, you'll probably have some extra money to play with too, because the median rental cost is much lower than the national median. If you're thinking of moving here, start to consider what kind of apartment you want to rent. The more you know about what you're looking for, the easier it will be to find exactly the place you want! Do you want to live in a single-family home or an apartment complex? Do you want a garage? Do you like having a lot of neighbors nearby or do you prefer living in a more private environment? Do you want to be close to the highway or close to a park? Do you like having grocery stores and restaurants nearby? All of these questions will help you figure out exactly where to live and make your search for rental apts much easier.
Living in Elsmere is pretty lovely any way you slice it. You won't find too much variation among the different neighborhoods, but here's a little more info about two of the main areas.
Stevenson Road: This part of town is super residential with just a few cute boutiques, like Captured Keepsakes, peppered throughout the streets lined with houses. Most of the real estate is single family homes with a few small apartment complexes.
City Center: This is a more suburban feeling area with quite a few large, single-family homes. It's close to Covered Bridge Park, one of the locals favorite places to visit.
Life in Elsmere is pretty dreamy for anyone who loves the charm of a small town and the convenience of a big city. It's close to the Ohio River, which is awesome for anyone who appreciates a good day of boating or fishing. The city is just directly south of the Kentucky and Ohio border, so whenever you're feeling like a day or night out in the city, you can just hop into nearby Cincinnati! There you have your pick of entertainment options! You can check out the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden or take in a baseball game at the Great American Ball Park.
But if you're not ready to leave Elsmere yet, fear not, there is plenty to do within the city, too. The Covered Bridge Park is a wonderful place to spend a day picnicking or just lounging in the sun. If golf is your thing, head to the Summit Hills Country Club to tee up! If it's dinner time and you're not sure where to go, head up to Route 127 to grab a bite at one of the many local eateries. Steinhaus German Restaurant is an awesome choice, as is Salvadores Pizzeria or Greek to Me! Those are the places that the locals love, but there are plenty of other options around the north side of town as well!