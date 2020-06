Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING. This Apartment, located in the heart of Mainstrasse is an easy walk to all the bars/restaurants/shops plus Braxton, Hotel Cov, Licking Riverside, downtown and much much more. Tons of storage with a FULL basement and great neighborhood for walking, biking and much much more...