2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
6360 Revere Avenue - 5
6360 Revere Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
600 sqft
Great unit, lots of updates, paint colors, carpet and fixtures. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Electric, water and trash paid. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner accepting assistance programs. Multi family Building, 1 and 2 bedroom units.
Elsmere
26 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Westwood
5 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
4 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Road, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Bay in Lawrenceburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
511 Main St
511 Main Street, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
995 sqft
Apartment For Rent Lawrenceburg Indiana - Property Id: 75957 Are you looking for a spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. This property comes with a nice deck on the back, along with off street parking.
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
4837 Rapid Run Road
4837 Rapid Run Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
Nicely updated and redone unit in West Price Hill - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QD66a3Fzbia&brand=0 Great unit with 2 bedrooms, an office, and 1.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood througout, and other great features. (RLNE5745511)
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.
Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
Mack South
1 Unit Available
2875 South Road
2875 South Road, Mack, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
For lease (1 year) 2nd floor apartment w/2 bed and 1 full bath. 700 sf (approx.) Laundry on site 1st floor shared. Balcony overlooking spacious yard. Must be NON-SMOKER and NO PETS
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
