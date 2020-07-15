All apartments in Burlington
1977 Timberwyck Lane

1977 Timberwyck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY 41005
Burlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance. The kitchen features rich cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large island for meal prepping. You will fall in love with the high ceilings, open concept floor plan and alluring view full of greenery. They huge sliding glass door allows a flow of natural light to enter for a light and bright space. Give yourself a tour today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have any available units?
1977 Timberwyck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington, KY.
What amenities does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have?
Some of 1977 Timberwyck Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Timberwyck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Timberwyck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Timberwyck Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Timberwyck Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane offer parking?
No, 1977 Timberwyck Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Timberwyck Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1977 Timberwyck Lane has a pool.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have accessible units?
No, 1977 Timberwyck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Timberwyck Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Timberwyck Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Timberwyck Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
