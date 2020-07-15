1977 Timberwyck Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance. The kitchen features rich cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large island for meal prepping. You will fall in love with the high ceilings, open concept floor plan and alluring view full of greenery. They huge sliding glass door allows a flow of natural light to enter for a light and bright space. Give yourself a tour today!!