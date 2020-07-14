Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse community garden elevator parking bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments media room online portal smoke-free community

The Washington offers some of the most unique apartment homes you'll find in Northern Kentucky. These wonderfully appointed and maintained apartments are located in what once was St. Anthony’s School in Bellevue, Kentucky. The high ceilings, glazed brick hallways and old time craftsmanship will take you back to your childhood days. All apartments have been renovated to a very high quality.Our residents enjoy meeting in the community room or strolling by the boutique shops right around the corner. The Washington will not only meet your expectations, it will exceed them and, best of all, fit your budget. See for yourself the quality of construction, amenities, and management at The Washington. Then take a look at the price. You’ll find no better rental value anywhere in the Northern Kentucky area. Learn more about our great neighborhood here!