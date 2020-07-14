Amenities
The Washington offers some of the most unique apartment homes you'll find in Northern Kentucky. These wonderfully appointed and maintained apartments are located in what once was St. Anthony’s School in Bellevue, Kentucky. The high ceilings, glazed brick hallways and old time craftsmanship will take you back to your childhood days. All apartments have been renovated to a very high quality.Our residents enjoy meeting in the community room or strolling by the boutique shops right around the corner. The Washington will not only meet your expectations, it will exceed them and, best of all, fit your budget. See for yourself the quality of construction, amenities, and management at The Washington. Then take a look at the price. You’ll find no better rental value anywhere in the Northern Kentucky area. Learn more about our great neighborhood here!