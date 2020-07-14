All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Washington

300 Washington Ave · (859) 203-0297
Location

300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY 41073
Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 15

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
The Washington offers some of the most unique apartment homes you'll find in Northern Kentucky. These wonderfully appointed and maintained apartments are located in what once was St. Anthony’s School in Bellevue, Kentucky. The high ceilings, glazed brick hallways and old time craftsmanship will take you back to your childhood days. All apartments have been renovated to a very high quality.Our residents enjoy meeting in the community room or strolling by the boutique shops right around the corner. The Washington will not only meet your expectations, it will exceed them and, best of all, fit your budget. See for yourself the quality of construction, amenities, and management at The Washington. Then take a look at the price. You’ll find no better rental value anywhere in the Northern Kentucky area. Learn more about our great neighborhood here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: N/A
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Washington have any available units?
The Washington has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Washington have?
Some of The Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Washington currently offering any rent specials?
The Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Washington is pet friendly.
Does The Washington offer parking?
Yes, The Washington offers parking.
Does The Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Washington have a pool?
No, The Washington does not have a pool.
Does The Washington have accessible units?
Yes, The Washington has accessible units.
Does The Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, The Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Washington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Washington has units with air conditioning.
