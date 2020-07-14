Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour. Here at our community, our friendly and welcoming leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect place. Our community offers one-of-a-kind charm with a touch of luxury. Enjoy the calm of the water with waterfront views, use our dry cleaning service to make sure you always look great, and take in the wonderful views from around the community. Other features include: high speed internet access, ice-makers, and security systems. That and much more is waiting for you at Pinnacle Apartments and you will soon see how amazing it is here. Call us today!