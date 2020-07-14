All apartments in Wichita
Pinnacle Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Pinnacle Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
429 West Central Avenue · (507) 556-2038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2-2314 · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1-1301 · Avail. Aug 31

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2-2308 · Avail. Aug 31

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1106 · Avail. Aug 31

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2-2106 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1-1105 · Avail. Aug 26

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2101 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 1-1108 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 2-2201 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle Apartments.

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour. Here at our community, our friendly and welcoming leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect place. Our community offers one-of-a-kind charm with a touch of luxury. Enjoy the calm of the water with waterfront views, use our dry cleaning service to make sure you always look great, and take in the wonderful views from around the community. Other features include: high speed internet access, ice-makers, and security systems. That and much more is waiting for you at Pinnacle Apartments and you will soon see how amazing it is here. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 40 lbs max per pet
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $125
rent: $10
restrictions: 40lb max per pet
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $125
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinnacle Apartments have any available units?
Pinnacle Apartments has 10 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinnacle Apartments have?
Some of Pinnacle Apartments's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinnacle Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinnacle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinnacle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle Apartments have a pool?
No, Pinnacle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pinnacle Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pinnacle Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pinnacle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
