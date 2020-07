Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan range

This completely remodeled one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! It's an efficient space with a designated carport.

- 1BR, 1BA

- Refrigerator and Stove

- Granite Countertops

- New Flooring and Fresh Paint Throughout

- Shades Throughout

- Ceiling Fan

- Detached Designated Carport and Storage

- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Electric and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee

- $300 Move-in Fee

*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule

You can schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.