These town homes are well-kept and in great condition to be your next home! There is nice, dark hardwood floors throughout the home excluding the bedrooms that have newer carpet. The walls have been freshly painted with a neutral gray color. The kitchen features newer appliances that are in excellent working condition. There is a fenced back-yard perfect for any furry friends to hang out in! There is also a large garage attached to the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities excluding lawn-care.



Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.



