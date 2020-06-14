All apartments in Wichita
2576 South Mosley Street
Last updated December 25 2019 at 11:51 AM

2576 South Mosley Street

2576 S Mosley Ave · (620) 765-4441
Location

2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS 67216
South City

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds. Brand new water heater, newer central A/C unit. Roof is only 2 years old. Not section 8 available. Pets welcome with $25 included in the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 application fee per adult applicant.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2576-south-mosley-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 South Mosley Street have any available units?
2576 South Mosley Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2576 South Mosley Street have?
Some of 2576 South Mosley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 South Mosley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2576 South Mosley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 South Mosley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2576 South Mosley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2576 South Mosley Street offer parking?
No, 2576 South Mosley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2576 South Mosley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2576 South Mosley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 South Mosley Street have a pool?
No, 2576 South Mosley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2576 South Mosley Street have accessible units?
No, 2576 South Mosley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 South Mosley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2576 South Mosley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
