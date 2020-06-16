All apartments in Wichita
2048 S Gold St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2048 S Gold St

2048 S Gold St · (316) 644-4845
Location

2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS 67213
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to restaurants and shopping at Pawnee & Seneca.

Very clean duplex (front half of duplex) with 816 sq ft. All appliances; frig, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer are included. Remodeled with newer carpet & flooring thru-out, newer washer/dryer, newer bathroom vanity & medicine cabinet. Fenced side yard is separated from the other half of the duplex. Parking off of the alley. Storage shed is shared with neighbor in back half of the duplex

Rent is $600
Deposit is $600
Available now
No pets allowed
816 sq ft
Built in 1970
No smoking allowed in home
Renters Insurance required

Please call 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4473475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 S Gold St have any available units?
2048 S Gold St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 S Gold St have?
Some of 2048 S Gold St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 S Gold St currently offering any rent specials?
2048 S Gold St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 S Gold St pet-friendly?
No, 2048 S Gold St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 2048 S Gold St offer parking?
Yes, 2048 S Gold St does offer parking.
Does 2048 S Gold St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 S Gold St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 S Gold St have a pool?
No, 2048 S Gold St does not have a pool.
Does 2048 S Gold St have accessible units?
No, 2048 S Gold St does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 S Gold St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 S Gold St has units with dishwashers.
