2048 S Gold St

Amenities
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to restaurants and shopping at Pawnee & Seneca.
Very clean duplex (front half of duplex) with 816 sq ft. All appliances; frig, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer are included. Remodeled with newer carpet & flooring thru-out, newer washer/dryer, newer bathroom vanity & medicine cabinet. Fenced side yard is separated from the other half of the duplex. Parking off of the alley. Storage shed is shared with neighbor in back half of the duplex
Rent is $600
Deposit is $600
Available now
No pets allowed
816 sq ft
Built in 1970
No smoking allowed in home
Renters Insurance required
Please call 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing
www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com
(RLNE4473475)