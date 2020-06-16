2048 S Gold St

Amenities

This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to restaurants and shopping at Pawnee & Seneca.



Very clean duplex (front half of duplex) with 816 sq ft. All appliances; frig, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer are included. Remodeled with newer carpet & flooring thru-out, newer washer/dryer, newer bathroom vanity & medicine cabinet. Fenced side yard is separated from the other half of the duplex. Parking off of the alley. Storage shed is shared with neighbor in back half of the duplex



Rent is $600

Deposit is $600

Available now

No pets allowed

816 sq ft

Built in 1970

No smoking allowed in home

Renters Insurance required



Please call 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



