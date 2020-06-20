All apartments in Wichita
13418 E Birchwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

13418 E Birchwood

13418 Birchwood · (316) 290-9231
Location

13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS 67230
Rocky Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13418 E Birchwood · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4198 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The magnificent kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage space, breakfast corner and an informal dining area. On the same level is an office with a half bathroom. Downstairs in the large walk-out basement you'll find additional living space and a beautiful full wet bar!

(RLNE5809776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13418 E Birchwood have any available units?
13418 E Birchwood has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13418 E Birchwood have?
Some of 13418 E Birchwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13418 E Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
13418 E Birchwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13418 E Birchwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 13418 E Birchwood is pet friendly.
Does 13418 E Birchwood offer parking?
No, 13418 E Birchwood does not offer parking.
Does 13418 E Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13418 E Birchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13418 E Birchwood have a pool?
No, 13418 E Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does 13418 E Birchwood have accessible units?
No, 13418 E Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 13418 E Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 13418 E Birchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
