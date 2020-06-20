13418 E Birchwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The magnificent kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage space, breakfast corner and an informal dining area. On the same level is an office with a half bathroom. Downstairs in the large walk-out basement you'll find additional living space and a beautiful full wet bar!



(RLNE5809776)