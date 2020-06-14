Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Plaza Westport
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Rosedale
5 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Volker
1 Unit Available
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1204 W 48th St
1204 West 48th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
True West Plaza Home 3 blocks from Plaza - This West Plaza area home is located 3 blocks from The Country Club Plaza. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1+ bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Volker
1 Unit Available
1040-2 W 41st Place
1040 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
No Dishwasher The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4804 Jefferson Street - 301
4804 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Enjoy this gorgeous 1 bdrm/1bth is the Heart of Plaza! Directly across from Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3
4509 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!! West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor Walk to shops, dining and nightlife.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! Special! Half off first month lease if you move in by June 30th.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
36 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Roanoke
144 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
River Market
33 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,182
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westwood, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

