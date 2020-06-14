Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS with garage

Westwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:30pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
720 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1101 W 41st Terrace
1101 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1204 W 48th St
1204 West 48th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
True West Plaza Home 3 blocks from Plaza - This West Plaza area home is located 3 blocks from The Country Club Plaza. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1+ bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4714 Mercier St
4714 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
4714 Mercier St Available 08/01/20 West Plaza Home For Rent - WEST PLAZA BUNGALOW - Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors - Maximize your space with an open floor plan and ample kitchen counter & cabinet

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1106 Ward Parkway
1106 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Plaza Living, with a view and a great back patio Beautiful Spacious upper duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large formal dining room and living room, as well as sun-room overlooking Brush Creek. Classic features, modern amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westwood, KS

Westwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

