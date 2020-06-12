/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Plaza
3 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 9 at 02:19pm
Volker
5 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4619 Mercier Street
4619 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
West Plaza Home for rent, recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4619-mercier-st-kansas-city-mo-64112-usa/b2e8868f-bfd2-4735-b981-a4fae8a573c0 (RLNE5852536)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1101 W 41st Terrace
1101 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room and
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
4209 Holly, Unit B
4209 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
Amazing Second Floor 2 Bed Duplex - Check out the view from the this second floor balcony! Amazing amount of square feet in this Volker 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Huge dining room and huge living room that opens up to the amazing balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4714 Mercier St
4714 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
4714 Mercier St Available 08/01/20 West Plaza Home For Rent - WEST PLAZA BUNGALOW - Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors - Maximize your space with an open floor plan and ample kitchen counter & cabinet
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4542 Terrace St
4542 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1184 sqft
Fully remodeled home in sought-after Westport area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops. 2 good-sized bedrooms. Covered front & side porches, large fenced yard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Plaza Westport
1 Unit Available
4515 Summit Street
4515 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
902 sqft
Enjoy your very own private and quiet haven away from all the apartments and noisy neighbors! This super-easy and attractive cottage has a spacious living area flowing through to a modern kitchen with a sunroom and awesome large deck out the back.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Volker
1 Unit Available
1040-2 W 41st Place
1040 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
No Dishwasher The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! Special! Half off first month lease if you move in by June 30th.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1102 W 46th St.
1102 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo in the Plaza - Work and play in this wonderful Plaza condo! Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom located just a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.This condo has spacious rooms and a large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
River Market
35 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1289 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
