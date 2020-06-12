/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Plaza
3 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Plaza Westport
8 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 9 at 02:19pm
Volker
5 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1101 W 41st Terrace
1101 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room and
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
The Downtown Loop
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
The Downtown Loop
27 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
The Downtown Loop
22 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Similar Pages
Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood 3 BedroomsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS