Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
154 Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
322 Clydesdale Circle
322 Clydesdale Circle, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1840 sqft
322 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 Quiet Home Close to Post - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Ranch Style home with an attached garage! Central location to Fort Riley and Manhattan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
428 Clydesdale Circle
428 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
428 Clydesdale Circle Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE HILL! - Single family home for rent on the hill in Ogden. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Open floor plan with large windows.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3713 Saddle Horn Trail
3713 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
2 Bedrooms
$889
1100 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4557 S. 33rd St.
4557 South 33rd Street, Riley County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
2056 sqft
4557 S. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Live in the country! 3 bed 2 bath farm house.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
714 Midland Ave.
714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1516 Colorado St.
1516 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1516 Colorado St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 W. 8th
605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1731 sqft
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Thurston
912 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 Thurston Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2 bath on Thurston - Must see to appreciate, this house has character! Call for details and to set up a viewing! (RLNE5471126)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
914 Osage
914 Osage Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,140
914 Osage Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly with a Fence! - Beautiful woodwork and large living area in this 4 bedroom 2 bath property. Laundry on site, dishwasher in kitchen and a pet friendly* Fenced in yard, parking in the back.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ogden rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Ogden area include Kansas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ogden from include Manhattan, and Junction City.