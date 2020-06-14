Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roeland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5205 W 49TH STREET
5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5326 ASH DR.
5326 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5337 JUNIPER STREET
5337 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
6116 W 54TH TERR
6116 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
5538 HORTON
5538 Horton Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,182
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$687
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Beacon Hills
20 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1257 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Neighborhood United For Action
12 Units Available
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
963 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roeland Park, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roeland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

