5406 CEDAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath homes is located in Roeland Park.

It offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, a large eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, and dishwasher, an attached garage, washer & dryer connections in the unfinished basement, and a fenced in back yard.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.



