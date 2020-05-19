All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5406 CEDAR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5406 CEDAR STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

5406 CEDAR STREET

5406 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5406 Cedar Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath homes is located in Roeland Park.
It offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, a large eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, and dishwasher, an attached garage, washer & dryer connections in the unfinished basement, and a fenced in back yard.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.

For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3865959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have any available units?
5406 CEDAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5406 CEDAR STREET have?
Some of 5406 CEDAR STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 CEDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5406 CEDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 CEDAR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 CEDAR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5406 CEDAR STREET offers parking.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 CEDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 5406 CEDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 5406 CEDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 CEDAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 CEDAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 CEDAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Balcony
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with Parking
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City