201 Apartments for rent in Mission, KS with pool

Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Arrowhead Trails
6544 Metcalf Avenue
6544 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex with Basement and Garage in Mission, KS. Another great rental provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse.
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Roanoke
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$793
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
883 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value at Carlyle Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas.
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$759
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$896
1100 sqft
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
