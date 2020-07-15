/
3 bedroom apartments
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS
1 Unit Available
Merriam
5800 Mackey St
5800 Mackey Street, Merriam, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
5800 Mackey St Available 08/14/20 Charming Merriam home - Perfect location Merriam home with large front porch that leads into spacious living room w/ brick fireplace and hardwood floors.
1 of 39
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grantoch
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1375 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
1 of 21
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1788 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
1 of 20
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
1 of 25
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
1 of 31
33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
1 of 32
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
1 of 89
30 Units Available
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1327 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
1 of 36
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
1 of 10
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1673 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
1 of 5
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
1 of 3
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
1 of 30
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
1 of 30
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
1 of 43
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1512 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
1 of 34
6 Units Available
$
6 Units Available
Loiret
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
1 of 35
41 Units Available
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1529 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
1 of 19
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
1 of 10
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
953 sqft
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
1 of 64
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8450 W. 108th Pl
8450 West 108th Place, Overland Park, KS
8450 W. 108th Pl Available 08/01/20 Easy Care living in prime location - FABULOUS 3 bedroom (with 4th non conforming room in the basement), 3.5 bath fully renovated townhouse/condo in the heart of OP near 435 and Antioch.
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
6125 W. 76th St.
6125 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
6125 W. 76th St. Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4792092)
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mission
6117 W 53RD PLACE
6117 West 53rd Place, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
850 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS. has new paint throughout,hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, updated bath room, attached one car garage, full basement, and fenced yard.
