Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8909 W 71st St Available 02/01/20 Very Nice Home in Merriam-Showings Begin in February!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Super adorable and well cared for home in an excellent location. Nice quiet neighborhood near Quail Creek Park and close to Shawnee Mission Hospital. Newly finished hardwood floors and newer paint throughout!! The house has 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Small formal dining area that sits right off the kitchen and living room. Beautiful den area or family room downstairs with a stone fireplace. Unfinished basement with an additional 500 sq ft of storage space. Nice hardwood floors just finished in a darker updated stain color, cover most of the living area. Large backyard with covered deck and huge trees. Great location near freeway, restaurants, and shopping. You will be pleasantly surprised throughout. Don't miss this one, it will not last long!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5413868)