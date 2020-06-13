172 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS
Leawood grew from a parcel of land purchased in 1922 by Oscar G. Lee, from Oklahoma. Lee loved the rolling green landscape, and for great reason.
A suburb of Kansas City, KS, Leawood is a city of just over 31,000. Leawood is a friendly community with an upscale mix of classic, tree-lined, older neighborhoods, and modern new developments. The city offers both historic homes and contemporary residences to suit just about any taste - from apartment homes to 3 bedroom houses for rent. Just over 14 miles in size, Leawood was the first city in Kansas' Johnson County to incorporate, in 1948.
Finding an apartment in Leawood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.