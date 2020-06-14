Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

234 Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leawood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
132 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated May 22 at 08:29pm
$
16 Units Available
Town Center
6233 W 120th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,054
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with open layouts. Ample onsite amenities, including fitness center, grilling station and community garden. Play golf at the nearby Country Club of Leawood. Shop and dine at Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A
11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
{11629} Prime Leawood Location + 2 Reserved Parking Spaces + One Level Living! - Clean & well-maintained ranch style condo with the Ideal Leawood location! This property is within walking distance to the beautiful Tomahawk Creek Park Trails & Town

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12316 Catalina Street
12316 Catalina Street, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4425 sqft
{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing! Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Leawood Estates
1 Unit Available
2340 West 103rd Street
2340 103rd Street, Leawood, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2694 sqft
Stunning open concept with chef's Kitchen. Family room with hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, picture window, and amazing built ins. Enormous Master Suite with his/hers closest & dual vanity.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2752 W. 139th Terrace
2752 West 139th Terrace, Leawood, KS
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
6521 sqft
{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.
Results within 1 mile of Leawood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:51pm
$
Lionsgate
39 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$994
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waldo
1 Unit Available
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lionsgate
1 Unit Available
14001 Dearborn Street
14001 Dearborn Street, Overland Park, KS
5 Bedrooms
$5,975
5108 sqft
14001 Dearborn Street Available 08/07/20 {14001} Live in The Links at Lionsgate + First Floor Master + Chef's Kitchen + Finished Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning Links at Lionsgate custom 1.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bonne Hills
1 Unit Available
211 W. 89th Terrace
211 West 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
211 W.

1 of 26

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leawood, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leawood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

