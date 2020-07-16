Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leavenworth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 201 Choctaw St Unit A205
201 Choctaw Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
$750
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A205 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 420 S Esplanade St Unit F104
420 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
F104 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 401 S 2nd St Unit B101
401 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
830 sqft
B101 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
Results within 10 miles of Leavenworth
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
38 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,201
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
17 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13725 Post Oak Lane
13725 13727 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 BathTownhouse in Oak Valley - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in the award winning Platte County School District. Great neighborhood. Pool, exercise facilities, walking trails, and playground.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.
City Guide for Leavenworth, KS

Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Leavenworth, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leavenworth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

