Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Leavenworth Ranch Home - Come check out this remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Featuring fresh paint, brand new carpeting, newer countertops, and updated appliances in this updated kitchen, this house is ready for you. Updated Bathrooms, full unfinished basement and spacious yard.



Only steps to 2 different parks. Nearby to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come see this great place you can call home.



(RLNE2458720)